Assured Guaranty Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of AGO opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

