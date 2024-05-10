Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28 to $1.52 EPS.

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $39.05 on Friday. Astrana Health has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASTH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

