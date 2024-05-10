Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$426.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

