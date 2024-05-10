Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Highwood Asset Management Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (CVE:HAM)

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Shares of CVE HAM opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. Highwood Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$99.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.87.

Highwood Asset Management ( CVE:HAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C$3.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Highwood Asset Management had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of C$23.63 million for the quarter.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

