Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $227.51 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $228.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,568 shares of company stock worth $3,143,502 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

