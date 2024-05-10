Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avient updated its Q2 guidance to $0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

