AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 90416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

Specifically, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.