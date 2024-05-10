Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $381.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $308.00 to $381.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

AXON stock opened at $309.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.73. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

