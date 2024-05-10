Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

