Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $301.86 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.38 and a 12-month high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.70.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

