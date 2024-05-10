Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $772.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $796.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

