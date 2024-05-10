Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Shares of DOCT stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

