Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCTFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of DOCT stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Company Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.