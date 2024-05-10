B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.