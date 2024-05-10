Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Profile



Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.



