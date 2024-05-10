Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BANC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,130 shares of company stock valued at $445,277. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banc of California by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 793,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.