Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Barclays were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Barclays by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

