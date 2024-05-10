Barrington Research Boosts Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $165.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 190.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.9% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

