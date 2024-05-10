Barrington Research Increases American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $20.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APEI. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Performance

APEI opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $330.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.