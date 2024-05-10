Barry L. Padgett Sells 780 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $10,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.83 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freshworks by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Freshworks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

