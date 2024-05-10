Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $22.54 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 67.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 875,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 352,014 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,804 shares of company stock worth $3,211,869 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.