Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $408.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

