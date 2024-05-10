BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

