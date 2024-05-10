Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

BLMN stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

