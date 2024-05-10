BMO Capital Markets Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$196.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

WN stock opened at C$188.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$170.91. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.02.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that George Weston will post 11.8758003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,350,724. Insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

