Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 7,125 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $13,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,092.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72.
- On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance
Shares of BTM opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on BTM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
