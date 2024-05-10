Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 7,125 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $13,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,092.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72.

On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of BTM opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

