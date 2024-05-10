Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$45.50

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get ATCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATCO

ATCO Trading Up 0.3 %

About ATCO

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$39.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.14.

(Get Free Report

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.