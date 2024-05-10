Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $415.45

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE:CACI opened at $428.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.46. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $429.06.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,099,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

