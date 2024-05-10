Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $46.40

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ichor stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

