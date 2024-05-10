Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $4.60

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 785.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.07%.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

