Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,400,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

