Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price at $22.55

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

Several analysts have commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In related news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin J. Ballinger purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $1,763,000.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 6.1 %

SILK opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

