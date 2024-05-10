Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target at $30.60

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

