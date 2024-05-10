Brokerages Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) PT at $106.25

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.25.
WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.2 %
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -49.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
