Brokers Issue Forecasts for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $147.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average is $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

