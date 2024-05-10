Brokers Offer Predictions for Chubb Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $254.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average is $237.86. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $957,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

