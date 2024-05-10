Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2025 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $169.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.12. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

