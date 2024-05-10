Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.640–0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.3 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.190 EPS.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.04.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

