Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $32.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

