CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 11,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.
