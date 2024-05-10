CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 11,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.