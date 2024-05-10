Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $2.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,446 shares of company stock worth $365,474. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

