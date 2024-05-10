Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading Down 3.2%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Champion Iron Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
