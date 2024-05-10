Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

GTLS stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,159,000 after acquiring an additional 270,133 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,672,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.