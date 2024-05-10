Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 12,875 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $23,561.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,276 shares in the company, valued at $606,235.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.