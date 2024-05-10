Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chuy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

