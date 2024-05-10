Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chuy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.