Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chuy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.
Chuy’s Price Performance
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $43.17.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Chuy’s
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chuy’s
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.