Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.92 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $757.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 33.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.