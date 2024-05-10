Compass Point Increases Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Price Target to $19.00

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 164,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.