Confluent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,965 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 6,663 call options.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,173 shares of company stock worth $24,194,120. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Confluent by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Confluent by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Confluent by 19.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Confluent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.03 on Friday. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

