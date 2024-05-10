Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 31,254 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the average daily volume of 13,915 call options.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 71,505 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 62.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.