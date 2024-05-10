Contrasting Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) & Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Saipem and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Saipem and Green Organic Dutchman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $12.88 billion 0.36 $200.21 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.05 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.04

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Volatility and Risk

Saipem has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saipem beats Green Organic Dutchman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also provides biorefineries, geothermal energy, carbon capture, wind and solar energy, waste to energy, and renewables and green technologies; high-speed rail; premium, engineering, and smart maintenance services; and offshore and onshore services. In addition, the company provides procurement, project management, construction, and engineering integrated services for the energy industry and public markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

