Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,940. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

